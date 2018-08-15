Save Sandy Creek meeting Aug. 16 over ‘sand mine’ concerns

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SUNRISE BEACH VILLAGE — Those interested in how a proposed “sand mine” in Sandy Creek will affect the area can attend a public presentation Aug. 16.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sunrise Beach Community Center, 124 Sunrise Beach Drive.

In June, Llano County officials learned of Collier Materials’ application to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air-quality permit regarding a mobile rock crusher that would be set up along Sandy Creek on private property. The company plans on “dredging” a portion of the the creek to extract sand.

The plan, however, raised eyebrows of nearby residents as well as Sunrise Beach Village officials due to its potential impact on other landowners, Sandy Creek itself, and area water resources.

Opponents feared the “industrialization” of Sandy Creek and formed Save Sandy Creek.

According to the organization’s website, the Aug. 16 meeting is “an informal presentation about the proposed sand mine on Sandy Creek.” The event is sponsored by Citizens for Community Action of Sunrise Beach.

The meeting is open to the public. Go to savesandycreek.org for more information.

