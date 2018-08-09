Peggy Gwen McKinster, 65 of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, died Aug. 5, 2018

Peggy Gwen McKinster, 65 of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, peacefully passed on Aug. 5, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born on Aug. 14, 1952, in Kenilworth, Utah, to Marie Ann (Sherman) and Garth D. Hyatt.

Peggy grew up in Glenwood Springs and graduated from Glenwood Springs High School. She went to Mesa College with her best friend, Nancy, earning a degree in early childhood development. After college, she married Jerry McKinster. They had two beautiful girls who later brought sons-in-law and grandchildren into Peggy’s world, creating a beautiful family that was her continual source of joy.

There were two things you didn’t mess with where Peggy was concerned: her sons-in-law and the Denver Broncos. Both, she loved dearly. She also felt that part of her heart was in Texas, where she would frequently travel to spend time with her beloved grandchildren.

In her free time, you would find Peggy reading a Nora Roberts or Mary Higgins Clark novel, going to the movies with her sister Doris or having lunch with her dear friend Sherry, listening to her country music favorite, Garth Brooks, or enjoying a swim at the hot springs pool.

May each beautiful sunset, Colorado wildflower, and hike to Hanging Lake be reminders of Peggy and her love of nature.

Peggy was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many roles, including teaching the primary class, volunteering with the Relief Society, and mentoring others as a visiting teacher. Most will know Peggy from the 30-plus years she spent as a cashier at Safeway, sharing smiles and serving her community. She loved helping others and leaves behind a beautiful legacy of kindness and generosity.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Ilseng and husband Matthew and Louann Skahill and husband Corey; grandchildren, Austin and Taylor Skahill and Makayla and Marcus Ilseng; sister, Doris Hyatt; brother, Boyd Hyatt and wife Barbara; niece, Tiffany Hyatt Worley and husband Jesse Worley; great-niece Zoey; and her beloved cat, Meme.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 409 29th St. in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. A reception will follow. Share memories and condolences at cremationadvocates.net.

Memorial donations may be made to Colorado Animal Rescue at coloradoanimalrescue.org/donate or the Advocate Safehouse Project at advocatesafehouse.org.

Local arrangements by Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, Suite 204, in Marble Falls, (830) 798-8413.