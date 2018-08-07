Jerry D. Newnham, 78, of Kingsland died Aug. 5, 2018

Jerry D. Newnham, 78, of Kingsland passed from this life on Aug. 5, 2018, at home surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was born June 26, 1940, in Breckenridge, Texas, to Lottie and Brady Newnham.

Jerry retired from Shell pipeline on May 21, 2000, after 31 years of service. He was a member of Cross and Spurs Cowboy Church of Buchanan Dam. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Newnham.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Lee Newnham of Kingsland; sons, Gary D. Newnham and wife

Tina of Seguin and Terry W. Newnham and wife Aubrey of Baltimore; granddaughters, Amber Gee and husband Ethan of Caldwell, Tiffany Finnex and husband Trey of Anahuac, and Connie J. Newnham of Kyle; grandsons, Corey and William Newnham of Cleveland; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for playground equipment to Cross and Spurs Cowboy Church, 100 Lillian Dean, Buchanan Dam, TX 78609; or St. Jude Hospital in the memory of Jerry D. Newnham.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Cross and Spurs Cowboy Church. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the church. Burial will follow in Bluffton Cemetery.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home of Marble Falls. Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.