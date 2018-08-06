Arlene (Reynolds) Kaufmann, 87, formerly of Marble Falls, died July 18, 2018

Arlene (Reynolds) Kaufmann, 87, passed away the morning of Wednesday July 18, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She and her husband, Herb, had moved there last year from Marble Falls, Texas.

She was born on March 24, 1931, to Leo and Edna (Engehausen) Reynolds in the town of Buckley, Illinois. She grew up in Buckley and graduated from Buckley High School in 1949. She was an excellent student and active in the community, including working at the family restaurant.

One of her classmates in Buckley was Jerome “Herb” Kaufmann. On Oct. 7, 1950, she would become Arlene Kaufmann in a wedding ceremony in Buckley. They were childhood sweethearts and would remain together from that point forward, a long and loving marriage. Many of their relatives still live in the Buckley area, and they maintained many of the friendships from those early years.

Upon graduating from Illinois State University, Herb would become a high school teacher and coach, first in Donavon, Illinois, then in Buckley, and later at Lyons Township High School in LaGrange, Illinois. Arlene would re-establish the Kaufmann household in each of these communities and help the family quickly acclimate to their new surroundings.

Sandwiched before and after Herb’s U.S. Army service in Korea, they welcomed into the world daughter Kathy (1952) and son Kent (1957).

In order for Herb to complete his doctorate degree at the University of Virginia, they relocated to Charlottesville, Virginia, for two years, where they developed many lasting friendships. Arlene also worked in the administrative office of the university food service.

Upon receiving his Ph.D. in 1969, he secured a job as a professor of mathematics at West Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. Here, too, Arlene helped the family re-establish itself in a new community. She also worked in the administrative office of the university food service, leveraging her experience from UVA.

In 1985, Herb retired from teaching to write textbooks full time. Arlene would proofread and type all of his textbooks. She typed literally thousands of pages of math textbooks.

They took advantage of the flexibility offered by this new career to relocate to a warmer climate. First to Marble Falls, then a couple of years in Daytona Beach, and, finally, back to Marble Falls. They maintained friendships from Macomb and Daytona Beach for the many years to come.

They grew to love Marble Falls, and it became home for them. They developed many special friendships and remained there until their recent move to Colorado Springs. Their grandchildren had many special times with them in Marble Falls.

Over the years, Arlene had a number of hobbies she pursued with passion and skill. Quilting, needlepoint, and jewelry making were just a few. It seemed anything she chose to pursue she excelled at.

Arlene was preceded in death by husband, Herb; father, Leo; mother, Edna; and brothers, Ronald, Leo Jr., and Eldon.

She is survived by sister, Marian Cluver; daughter, Kathrin Bellknap, and her husband,Daniel; son, Kent Kaufmann, and his wife, Zorka; and grandchildren, Kaitlin, Nikole, Carson, David, and Danielle as well as five great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be offered at www.remembr.com/arlene.m.kaufmann.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any of:

• donations to Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinsons.org)

• donations to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDRF.org)

• acts of service in support of our youth