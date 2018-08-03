George Randall Pangborn, 61, of Burnet died July 28, 2018

George Randall Pangborn was born Dec. 8, 1956. He died in his Burnet home on Saturday, July 28, 2018. He was 61.

George’s passions were focused on real estate, ranching, and politics. He is survived by his wife, Alanna, who was always by his side; son, Mark; and two brothers.

George always put God first with himself and his family next followed closely by gracious, faithful friends in real estate, ranching, politics, and Hill Country Fellowship Church in Burnet.

I love you my Darling. RIP.

A celebration of George’s life is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the home of Mary Ann and Graham Avery. Please bring stories and photos to share. Dinner will be served along with George’s favorite salad made by his wonderful wife. Thank you for all your love and support through this unexpected time

