Billie Marie Cummins, 92, of New Ulm died July 31, 2018

Billie Marie Cummins, AKA Mawmaw, 92, of New Ulm, Texas, passed away July 31, 2018. She was born to Alice (Powers) and William Bookman on Oct. 15, 1925, in Port Arthur, Texas.

Mrs. Cummins was a great woman: She always made the people around her feel beautiful and loved. She enjoyed baking, camping, RVing, spending time at the beach, and throwing a great party with her family and friends.

Billie is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, George Cummins of New Ulm; daughter Betty Schuchardt of LaGrange; grandchildren, Dan Keen and fiancée Laura Jones of Spicewood, Rusty Keen and wife Natalie of Round Top, Terri Ideker and husband Brion of Conroe, and Gary Bryant and Michele Bryant, both of Houston; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by daughter Marie Bryant, sister Margaret, and twin sister, Bobbie Rhea.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, #204, in Marble Falls, (830) 798-8413. Go to cremationadvocates.net to offer condolences.