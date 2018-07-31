Evelyn Mae Oatman, 87, of Llano died July 30, 2018

Evelyn Oatman was born Evelyn Mae Rogers in Llano, Texas, on Nov. 10, 1930. She was the eldest daughter of Buelah Carrie and Okla Homa (Homer) Rogers. Evelyn fell asleep in death at her home in Cibolo on July 30, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers John Dee and George Curtis; and sister Eunice Ann.

She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Roy Speed Oatman; daughters, Kathe Smith and husband Steve and Melissa Miller and husband Dave Cummings; six grandchildren, Cody Smith and wife Amber, Blayne Smith, Rianna Alberty and husband Carl, Brianne Finklea and husband Aaron, Derek Miller, and Amada Miller; and two great-granddaughters, Giada Alberty and Lillian Finklea.

She is also survived by siblings David Rogers, Lynn Kilgore and husband Howard, Sam Rogers and wife Shirlene, and Carol Smith as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She also has many “letters of recommendation” in the form of spiritual children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.—2 Corinthians 3:1, 2

Evelyn was born at Wrights Creek in Llano County and raised in Llano, where she was a resident for many years. She made the most important decision of her life in the spring of 1940 when she symbolized her dedication to Jehovah and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses by her daddy in the Llano River. This began a lifelong career of 78 years of faithful service to her heavenly Father.

She made the second-most important decision of her life when she married a young man from Austin, who loved her from the moment he laid eyes on her. Roy and Evelyn were married in the living room of his parents’ home on Oct. 15, 1949. Their marriage continued for almost 69 years. Three years after they were married, Roy and Evelyn welcomed their first child, Kathleen, in December 1952. Seven years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Melissa, in September 1959. They raised their girls in Austin and would continue to reside there for 45 years until they moved back to Llano in 1992 to care for Evelyn’s father.

Evelyn loved to fish, especially for catfish. The most important fishing she ever did, however, was following the command Jesus gave in Matthew 4:19 to be fishers of men, preaching and teaching people Bible truths. She spent many hours helping her students to have a personal relationship with Jehovah God. Many of these students became her spiritual children – so many, in fact, that her family cannot count. Because of her hard work and sacrifice, Evelyn took great comfort in knowing that “God is not unrighteous so as to forget her work and the love she showed for his name.” —Hebrews 6:10

Her family and friends are confident that Jehovah will remember Evelyn as a faithful servant, and they look forward to the time when John 5:28, 29 is fulfilled: “Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out …”

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the funeral home with Larry Garner officiating. Interment will follow in Flat Rock Cemetery.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.