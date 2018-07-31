Armando D. Fuentes, 92, of Burnet died July 30, 2018

Armando D. Fuentes, 92, of Burnet gained his heavenly crown on Monday, July 30, 2018. He was born on Dec. 30, 1925, to Natividad (Dena) and Francisco Fuentes in Winters, Texas.

Armando attended elementary school in his hometown of Winters until the third grade, at which point, he began working to support his family. His upbringing developed him into a dedicated and hardworking man who didn’t retire until the age of 85.

Armando lived by three simple principles: work hard for as long as you can, be grateful for everything — aways forgive, and harbor no bitterness. Within these principles lies the explanation for the simple yet inspirational man his family knew and loved so much.

He only shopped at the thrift store, didn’t collect trinkets, rarely used the air conditioner, even on the hottest summer days. As an alternative to running the air conditioner, he would leave the windows of his house cracked open a few inches, which his family ruefully discovered three years after he had vacated his home to live with them.

Being a practical man, he always made do with what he had and never complained. He preferred to forego flamboyant pleasures such as denture adhesive to keep his dentures in place and didn’t seem to mind the clacking that resulted when he chewed. It later became apparent that he also didn’t mind that his dentures were not even a matching set!

He was grateful for every little thing and valued his family over any “thing.” He was easy to love and so forgiving.

Armando is and will continue to be an inspiration to his family for his good character and Christ-like example.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elvira “Vera” Fuentes; parents, Natividad (Dena) and Francisco Fuentes; and siblings, Berta Fuentes DeLuna, Rosalua Fuentes Reyes, Alicia Fuentes, Esther Fuentes, Olga Fuentes Juarez, Guillermina Fuentes Villarreal, Oscar Fuentes, and Leonel Fuentes.

Armando is survived by his sons, Frank Fuentes and wife Norma, Samuel Fuentes, and Armando Jeffery Fuentes and wife Elizabeth; daughter, Annabel Nelson and husband Chad; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A service will take place at a later date in San Angelo.

Donations may be made in Armando’s memory to the Salvation Army.

Arrangements by Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, Suite 204, in Marble Falls.