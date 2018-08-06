Frances Mary Johanna Evers, 90, died Aug. 3, 2018

Frances Mary Johanna Evers passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Floresville, Texas, at the age of 90. She was born on Sept. 23, 1927, in Castell, Texas, to Amanda (Hoffmann) and August Otto, the third of eight children and a descendant of German settlers.

Frances resided in Llano County for almost all of her life.

She attended Llano High School, where she was active in journalism, enjoyed math, and was a member of the tennis team. Upon graduation from Llano High School in 1945, Frances moved to Austin to attend Nixon Clay Business College.

Frances married Vernon August Henry Evers of Castell on Nov. 7, 1948, and they remained by each other’s side for almost 70 years. They raised two children: John and Mona.

Frances was first and foremost a rancher until the age of 82. While her children were in school, she chose to be a homemaker then, at a late age, her smiling face could be found working in the Llano school cafeterias followed by working as a certified nurse’s aide at Hill Country Nursing Home in Llano. She loved to garden, raise chickens and turkeys, bake, and listen to country music and absolutely adored each and every one of her grandchildren.

Frances is survived by her husband, Vernon Evers, currently residing in Floresville; son, John Evers and wife Lana of Round Rock; daughter, Mona Parrish and husband Wayne of Georgetown; sisters Ruby Varvel and husband Lewis of Hearne and Nelda Duncan Hohmann of Llano; brother Frank Otto and wife Marion of Llano; and eight grandchildren, including Logan Evers and wife Katie of Pearland, Amber and Jacquelyn Sergent, and James Evers of Round Rock. She was blessed with many dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amanda (Hoffmann) and August Otto; sisters Netha (Otto) Garrett and Arlene (Otto) Alexander; brothers Vernon Otto and August Otto Jr.; and grandson Travis Jordan Parrish.

Thank you to the staff of Frank N. Tejeda Veterans Home in Floresville, Kindred Hospice of San Antonio and Llano Nursing and Rehabilitation for their compassionate and skilled care.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A service and burial are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at St. John Lutheran Church, located one-half mile east of Castell on Ranch Road 152.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or the Castell Volunteer Fire Department.

