Ex-Baylor coach, Horseshoe Bay resident Art Briles hired by American football team in Italy

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

HORSESHOE BAY — Former Baylor University head football coach Art Briles is returning to the sidelines.

The Guelfi Firenze American Football International team in Italy announced Aug. 2 that the Horseshoe Bay resident will be the head coach for its 2019 season. The name translates to Florence Griffins.

“I am grateful to be back on the field coaching football and doing what I love. (Wife) Jan and I are excited to arrive in Italy for this new opportunity,” said Briles in a news release. “I will work tirelessly to make Guelfi Firenze a title contender.”

Briles was hired in 2017 to be the offensive coordinator of a Canadian Football League team before the team reversed its decision after only one day on the job for Briles.

Baylor fired Briles in 2016 as the university was mired in a sexual assault scandal that included dozens of complaints against members of the football team.

In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Briles said he is “confident that the truth will come out” and will speak more about his time at Baylor at a later date.

As for the Italian squad, statements from team officials touted Briles’s 40-plus years of experience turning around football programs as a reason for optimism.

“We are thrilled that coach Briles has accepted our offer and will be our head coach for the 2019 season,” said General Manager Edoardo Cammi in a statement. “We are all excited about the opportunity of having a professional of his stature as our coach, and we can’t wait to welcome him on our Guelfi Family starting from the offseason.”

Briles led Stephenville High School to statewide success and went on to the college ranks as an assistant coach at Texas Tech University. In 2003, he was hired as head coach of the Houston Cougars before taking the top spot at Baylor in November 2007.

