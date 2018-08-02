Planned Park Road 4 work unaffected by recent wildfire; RR 2147 work almost done

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Planned work on Park Road 4 between U.S. 281 and CR 116 was not affected by the recent wildfire that burned 557 acres. The road was not damaged, but it will receive be resurfaced beginning in spring 2019. Staff photo by Jared Fields

BURNET — Days after a wildfire burned 557 acres near Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County, the Texas Department of Transportation announced a $2 million contract to resurface Park Road 4 from U.S. 281 to CR 116.

The schedule and start date for the resurfacing project on PR 4 has not been affected by the wildfires at this point in time,” TxDOT spokesperson Brad Wheelis said.

The resurfacing of almost 9½ miles is expected to begin in spring 2019. 

TxDOT also announced a $2.7 million contract for a 10-mile stretch of RM 690 on the east side of Lake Buchanan from CR 114 to just north of Texas 29. The shoulders will be widened from 1 foot to 3 feet to improve safety, according to TxDOT. That work should begin this fall.

Another TxDOT project that has affected traffic could be finished soon.

An overlay on RR 2147 on more than 3 miles between Marble Falls and Cottonwood Shores “should be done by next week,” Wheelis said.

“It is only an overlay for that section; no widening planned,” he said.

Nightly lane closures between Cottonwood Shores and Marble Falls are expected to be finished by next week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Staff photo by Jared Fields

Lane closures at night have affected traffic between Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay.

Farther down RR 2147 in Horseshoe Bay, TxDOT plans to start construction in December 2019 to add turn lanes between Texas 71 and Ferguson Road.

