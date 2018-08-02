Hill Country Community Theatre awards young actress, 2018 graduate $1,000 scholarship

COTTONWOOD SHORES — The Hill Country Community Theatre awarded the Phyl Holbert Scholarship to 2018 Marble Falls High School graduate Christine Ashbaugh for her outstanding contributions to the theater.

The scholarship is in the amount of $1,000.

In addition to performing on the Hill Country Community Theatre stage in “Seussical,” “9 to 5: The Musical,” “Annie Get Your Gun” as Annie Oakley, and the currently running Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “State Fair,” Ashbaugh has volunteered her talents for scenic design and painting and as one of the directors of the Youth Summer Theatre Program.

She will be attending Texas State University in September with plans to major in music.

“It is always wonderful to watch children grow by participating in the performing arts,” said Mike Rademaekers, executive director of the Hill Country Community Theatre. “Moreover, it’s great to watch some of them grow into skilled leaders. Christine is one of those outstanding individuals. It has been a great joy to see her become a superlative and confident young adult.”

The Hill Country Community Theatre was founded in 1985 by scholarship namesake Phyl Holbert and Gigi Fischer. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to present and promote quality theater activities and programs that entertain, educate, and encourage community participation in support of performance and related cultural arts. It is one of the oldest continuously operating community theaters in Texas and serves the public as a showcase for extraordinary local talent.

Those interested in contributing to the Phyl Holbert Scholarship fund will find more information at thehcct.org.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “State Fair” runs through Aug. 5 at the theater, 4003 RR 2147, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 2:15 p.m. Sunday. Visit the website or call the box office at (830) 798-8944 for ticket information.

editor@thepicayune.com