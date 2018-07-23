Third wildfire ignites north of Burnet, spreads over 800 acres

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — As fire officials and crews in Llano and Blanco counties wrangled two separate blazes to 100 percent and 85 percent containment, Burnet County fire crews were battling a new fire north of Burnet.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page about 9:30 p.m. July 22 that the Burnet County North End Fire Task Force as well as several other agencies had responded to fire north of Burnet and west of CR 108. At the time, officials reported the fire covered about 500 acres, but, by 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 23, the fire had spread to approximately 800 acres.

Officials estimated the blaze was 5-10 percent contained, according to a BCSO post.

As of about 6:30 p.m. July 22, Llano County Office of Emergency Management reported the CR 308 Fire was 85 percent contained. The fire started July 18 on ranch land.

Fire crews used ground units and aircraft to battle the blaze. On July 21, a Texas A&M Forest Service single-engine air tanker dropped retardant to help keep the fire from breaking through containment lines.

“The combination of ground and air efforts have kept this fire from spreading any further,” the Llano County Office of Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page.

Officials expected fire operations to continue through Monday.

In Blanco County, officials had planned to release the Smith-West Fire scene back to landowners as of 2 p.m. July 21.

“The 680-acre Smith-West Fire continues to remain 100 percent contained,” the Blanco County Office of Emergency Management said in its situation report at 1 p.m. July 21. “If any dangerous conditions are observed by the local landowners, Round Mountain fire personnel will return to the scene and take action as necessary.

“We are pleased to report that we have had no injuries throughout the entire 93-hour period we have had personnel on the scene,” the report added. “Additionally, no structures were lost. We can’t express how incredibly thankful we are for the countless personnel who have spent the past four days courageously fighting this fire.”

