Wildfire scorches 15 acres off RR 1174 in Burnet County; fourth blaze in recent weeks

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A wildfire scorched about 15 acres July 23 on RR 1174 near Whitewater Springs. The road was temporarily closed as firefighters contained the blaze. Photo courtesy of David Maple/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

BERTRAM — Despite the heat and fire services taxed from battling other area wildland blazes, crews were able to swiftly snuff a 15-acre blaze July 23 just off RR 1174 near the Whitewater Springs subdivision, officials said.

According to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, the road was temporarily closed at about 4 p.m. that day to the public to avoid hampering access to first responders.

There were no reports of evacuations, property damage, or loss of life.

At one point, a crew from the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge assisted the Bertram Volunteer Fire Department on the scene.

In all, crews from seven agencies were involved in extinguishing the fire and protecting homes.

This blaze brings the total of recent wildfires in the area to four.

