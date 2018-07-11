Public hearing on proposed development code, zoning map July 12 in Marble Falls

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — City residents can learn how a proposed development code and corresponding zoning map impact their property and the community as a whole during a public hearing on the matter Thursday, July 12.

The public hearing and update will take place during the Marble Falls Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. in city council chambers, 800 Third St.

The city began looking at its zoning and land-use regulations in November 2016 as part of the 2016 Comprehensive Plan. The city assembled a Zoning Advisory Committee made up of 11 people to help guide the process.

During the past year and a half, the advisory committee, a consultant team, city staff, and others have pored over the current land-use regulations, looking for ways to revise them to better align them with the comprehensive plan.

The public hearing is for the proposed new development code, which would replace the current city land-use regulations. The new code also requires the city to consider a new zoning map, which will also be part of the July 12 public hearing.

“All properties within the city may be affected,” according to a letter sent to residents by the city.

The public can offer input, views, and concerns regarding the new land-use regulations and supporting zoning map during the public hearing.

People can review the proposed draft development code and corresponding zoning map at Development Services Department, 801 Fourth St.; Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St.; or online.

The city also has an interactive map so residents can view their property’s current and proposed zoning district.

Call the city planning department at (830) 798-7086 for more information.

“It is anticipated that formal action by the Planning and Zoning Commission will occur directly after the public hearing,” the city letter stated.

If the Planning and Zoning Commission approves the development code and supporting zoning map, it goes to the Marble Falls City Council for a public hearing and possible action at a later date.

