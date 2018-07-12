Granite Shoals town hall on likes, dislikes, and insights regarding deer management program

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

GRANITE SHOALS — Residents who have questions about or insights into the Urban Deer Management program are invited to voice them during an upcoming town hall meeting.

The meeting is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at Granite Shoals City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

“This is more of an education seminar to keep the citizens informed about the program and give them the chance to give us feedback, both positive or negative, about the program,” program chairman Jason Brady said. “The town hall meeting is mostly an educational tool to help us educate the citizens about why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

The Urban Deer Management program uses volunteer bowhunters, all of whom undergo training, to harvest white-tailed deer within city limits. The city regulates where the bowhunters can hunt as well as applies other rules and restrictions.

This gathering will encourage people to tell what they like and don’t like about the program and offer points on how to improve it, Brady said.

“Should we get something we hadn’t thought of,” he said, “we’ll take that information and look at implementing it to make the program better.”

Those wanting to be volunteer bowhunters don’t have to attend this town hall. Brady, however, will be available to answer questions related to the bowhunters once the town hall meeting ends, he said.

“After the program is over, the potential and interested folks participating in the program will have the opportunity to hear more of the actual (deer management) program,” he said.

Those wanting to be volunteer bowhunters must obtain bow education course certification through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and pass written and field tests created by leaders of the Granite Shoals Urban Deer Management program and City Hall.

Brady said organizers decided to offer the town hall on a Wednesday night to potentially bring in people who might not be available on a Saturday morning.

“We’re not occupying half of your Saturday talking about this,” he said. “It’s something different, and we want to spread things around to give everybody an opportunity. Everybody is welcome to come and participate and give feedback.”

Call City Secretary Elaine Simpson at (830) 598-2424 for more information about the town hall meeting.

jfierro@thepicayune.com