Man dies after early morning swim attempt across Lake LBJ

FROM STAFF REPORTS

KINGSLAND — An overnight swim outing involving four people turned deadly on July 4 in an area of Lake LBJ adjacent to the 2900 bridge where the community fireworks show takes place, authorities reported.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens found the body of a 38-year-old Austin man about eight hours after he went under water.

According to a Llano County Sheriff’s Office media release, four people went for a swim just before 3 a.m. in an area of the waterway where the Llano River intersects with Lake LBJ.

“It appears that four individuals decided to swim from one side of the lake to the other near the RR 2900 bridge. One of the swimmers turned back, while the other three continued across the channel,” the release stated. “Two of the swimmers made it to the other shore, when they noticed the third swimmer (the 38-year-old) was in distress and disappeared under water.”

Game wardens used sonar to find his body at 12:34 p.m. that afternoon in about 20 feet of water approximately 200 yards from where he disappeared.

Kingsland Volunteer Fire Department and Horseshoe Bay Police Department assisted with the search.

Llano County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Era Marion ordered an autopsy.

