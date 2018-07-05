Car blaze on RR 2900 in Llano County sends fireball into sky; no one injured

FROM STAFF REPORTS

KINGSLAND — Firefighters doused a car fire July 3, which sparked a roadside blaze and temporarily delayed traffic on RR 2900 in Llano County.

The incident happened at about 5:40 p.m. that afternoon less than a mile from the RR 2233 intersection as temperatures soared into the triple-digits.

Officials said the driver, who was traveling northbound on RR 2900, got out of the vehicle before it burst into flames.

“She said, all of a sudden, there was smoke and fire inside the vehicle,” said Sunrise Beach Volunteer firefighter Dan Gower, who was on the scene. “She pulled over and got out.”

At one point, a large plume of smoke and fire could be seen as authorities halted traffic for about 30 minutes.

“The gas tank vented,” Gower said.

The Kingsland Volunteer Fire Department eventually doused the roadside blaze, which made it to the fence line, and extinguished the car fire.

Officials do not consider the car fire to be suspicious.

Northbound and southbound lanes were blocked for less than a half-hour as crews cleared the scene.

editor@thepicayune.com