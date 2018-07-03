Independence Day forecast calls for chance of wet weather and cooler temperatures

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — After the onslaught of triple-digit temperatures, there appears to be some relief in sight July 4, although it might dampen your celebrations a bit.

Record-setting temperatures in the Highland Lakes ranging from 102 to 104 degrees have caused some trepidation among revelers making plans for the Fourth of July week.

However, the forecast is expected to take a turn on Independence Day with a 50 percent chance of wet weather in Central Texas and the Hill Country, according to Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose.

“Changes in the current hot and dry weather pattern are forecast to take place Wednesday (July 4) when an area of clouds and moisture spreads west into Texas out of the Gulf of Mexico,” according to Rose in his latest forecast. “With this incoming moisture being of tropical origin, rainfall from some of the scattered rain showers and thunderstorms could be locally heavy.”

Rainfall totals might hover at about a half-inch, he continued.

Wet weather will knock some of the heat out of the air with temperatures reaching the upper 90s during the day.

“Much of the activity may diminish by the time most fireworks are scheduled to go off,” Rose predicted.

For July 5-8, the forecast indicates a 30-40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the mid-90s and mostly and partly cloudy skies.

