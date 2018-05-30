Car collides with Marble Falls Area VFD truck on medical call; ‘everyone was fine,’ says chief

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department brush truck May 29 that was traveling though a neighborhood behind emergency crews on their way to a non-emergency medical call, officials said.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Northwood Drive in Marble Falls.

As the F-550 brush truck trailed behind a Marble Falls Area EMS unit on the way to the 2000 block of Colt Circle, a Hyundai passenger car pulled over in front of a home.

“We weren’t using lights and sirens,” said Marble Falls VFD Chief Michael Phillips. “The person driving that car pulled over for a moment.”

The EMS vehicle made it past the passenger car without incident.

Shortly thereafter, the motorist began to pull into traffic, apparently not noticing the approaching brush truck, Phillips continued.

“Her front fender was squished. She hit the basket on the brush truck,” he said. “The corner edge of the fire truck got scraped.

“Everybody was fine,” Phillips added.

The driver of the car and the 5-year-old passenger refused treatment at the scene.

The occupants of the brush truck pulled off the roadway to direct traffic as Marble Falls police conducted an investigation.

“We called for another (VFD) vehicle,” Phillips said. “EMS had the ability to continue, so that’s what they did.”

A man in the initial call was transported to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.

Conditions of the neighborhood road have provided a challenge not only for regular travelers but emergency vehicles in the past.

“The roadway is narrow. That day, there was a number of vehicles parked on the east side of the street,” Phillips said. “Everybody was having a rough time. It didn’t help there were two emergency vehicles coming her way.”

The passenger car was considered at fault in the collision.

