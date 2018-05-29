Authorities identify body found in Llano River near Kingsland Slab on Memorial Day weekend

FROM STAFF REPORTS

KINGSLAND — Investigators are working to determine the cause of death of a man whose body was found May 27 downstream of a popular swimming spot on the Llano River in Llano County.

According to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Jarod Layton of Llano County was found dead late Sunday afternoon in shallow water in an area down from the RR 3404 crossing.

“Someone reported to us that we had a body downstream of the Kingsland Slab around 4 or 5 p.m. that evening,” Llano County Sheriff Bill Blackburn said. “We don’t know (cause of death), so we’re waiting for the autopsy.”

The body was taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, he said.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

