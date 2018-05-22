Faith Academy athletic director Randy Denton ‘shocked’ after school lets him go

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Faith Academy of Marble Falls contacted athletic director Randy Denton on May 22 to inform him the school was going in a different direction.

One that didn’t include him.

“I have nothing to be ashamed of. I had absolutely no idea. I’m completely shocked,” he said after learning the school was cutting ties with him. “I had no indication (this was coming). There were no bad reviews or nothing. They just said they were moving in another direction.”

Staff members and families received an email the same day from the academy regarding the change.

Denton had been coaching with the academy since the 2011-12 school year, first as an assistant girls basketball coach under Jerry English.

During the 2012-13 school year, Denton was an assistant football coach, boys head basketball coach, assistant athletic director, and teacher. Denton took over the football program as head coach for the 2015-16 school year after officials reassigned former head coach Russ Roberts to the junior high football program.

Denton wore many hats while at Faith Academy.

He remained the boys head basketball coach until the end of the 2016-17 season then became the interim head girls basketball coach during the 2017-18 season after English left.

When the Lady Flames softball team needed a head coach during the 2018 season, he took over the program, which isn’t unusual considering he had been the head baseball coach when the sport returned to the campus in 2014.

Denton was the assistant athletic director during the 2015-16 school year then became the athletic director for the next two years after Jessie Crow retired.

Denton added that coaches at small Class 1A or 2A public schools also have similar schedules with responsibilities that mirror what he experienced at Faith, a small Christian school in the Texas Association for Private and Parochial Schools.

For Denton, his service at Faith Academy was always about the student-athletes. There’s more to coaching and teaching than the knowledge of a sport and rapport with players, he said.

“Kids are all different,” he said. “There are 12 personalities, so you have to figure out how to mold them and all go to one goal, take those individual personalities and strive toward one goal.”

Denton said he realizes some might not understand the reason behind every decision he made, but he always made them with what was best for the students in mind.

He noted he enjoyed his time at Faith because of the students. One valuable lesson he learned was taking the time to get to know them beyond the playing field, he said, especially their families, career goals, and what they enjoy.

“Everybody has a story,” he said. “If you get an insight to what makes them tick, you know how to deal with each kid. Every kid ticks differently.”

Before he got into education, Denton was a highly successful home builder. He was uncertain whether he would remain in education or go back to construction.

The reason he left construction work was because he and his family felt led to be at Faith Academy.

“I still feel that way, but it’s on to bigger and bigger and where God wants us,” he said. “I enjoyed my time at Faith because of the kids. I love them all and will miss them.”

As for his sudden departure from Faith, Denton has no answers.

“There is not much to say. I have no idea why and the school gave me no reasons just that they were moving in a different direction,” he said. “I was as surprised and shocked as anybody.”

Attempts to get a comment from Faith Academy officials were unsuccessful as of this article being published.

