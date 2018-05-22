PRIMARY RUNOFFS: Beierle, Hurst win in Burnet County, Riggs in Llano County

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — The results are in for the primary runoff elections in Burnet and Llano counties.

In Burnet County, Damon Beierle held off Tom Stephens, 759-705, for the Republican nomination in the Precinct 2 commissioner race. With no Democratic challenger in the November general election, Beierle will likely be sworn in Jan. 1, 2019.

In Precinct 3, Jane Marie Hurst secured the Republican nomination for justice of the peace by deafeating Jeff Sellers, 316-255. With no Democrat on the ticket in November, Hurst looks to take the oath of office next January as well.

In Llano County, Maureen Riggs defeated Bucky Boswell, 318-171, for the Republican nomination for Precinct 2 justice of the peace. Riggs also has no Democratic opponent in November.

These are unofficial results until canvassed.

editor@thepicayune.com