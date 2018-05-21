Marble Falls EDC hosting small business presentation on how to compete in Amazon-size world

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

MARBLE FALLS — If you’re the owner of a small business, especially a brick-and-mortar retail shop, your world shifted — well, actually endured an 8.0 earthquake — when online giant Amazon and other e-commerce sites started booming.

With more and more people shopping online, how do you compete?

“Our small businesses are the backbone of our community,” said Midge Dockery, business development coordinator for the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. “We need them to thrive, not just survive. But things have changed dramatically for retail businesses.”

In the Amazon-size world in which small retailers now operate, tools are available to allow the owners of these business to succeed rather than just exist. The problem, Dockery said, is many local shop owners might not have the expertise to find the solutions much less implement them.

But Aaron Farmer does.

Farmer is a member of The Retail Coach, a national marketing firm the Marble Falls EDC uses to conduct demographic and marketing studies of the area. The EDC is hosting a presentation by Farmer at 6 p.m Tuesday, May 29, at Uptown Art House, 218 Main St. The free program is open to anyone but specifically small-business owners looking for an edge in a world that seems dominated by online retailers.

“The Retail Coach is a national marketing firm, and they see the trends taking place, not only in Marble Falls but across the country,” Dockery said. “They see the negatives, but they also see the successes.”

Farmer will discuss those changing trends and how to navigate the evolving retail landscape.

The Retail Coach also recently finished a market analysis for Marble Falls, so Farmer and the EDC will share information such as “Who is the Marble Falls consumer?” “What is retail leakage?” and “What retail opportunities exist in Marble Falls?”

The information is specific to Marble Falls, but Dockery said the event is open to anyone interested in the local retail climate and how to make the best of it. People considering opening a business in Marble Falls would also benefit from the presentation.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

Though it’s not a requirement, Dockery would like people to RSVP so the EDC can get a head count to help with planning.

You can contact her at mdockery@marblefallseconomy.com or (830) 798-7079.

“If you don’t RSVP and just show up, don’t worry, we’re not going to turn you away,” she added. “We want to help our businesses become more of a mainstay in the community.”

