Thomas James Moore, 57, died May 4, 2018

Thomas James Moore, 57, died peacefully on May 4, 2018, at Christopher Hospice Home in Austin.

Thomas’s health had been declining in recent months due to kidney failure amongst other complications.

He had been active every day up until recently and had incredible loving support from his parents, Jim and Bobbie Jean Moore, sisters Janice and Vicki Moore, and nephew Blake Enberg plus their immediate families.

Every fall, Thomas was in high gear for Texas Longhorns and Llano Yellow Jackets football — he never could get enough! He also loved everything related to deer hunting or bass fishing. Thomas was deeply proud of his heritage as a fourth-generation Llano resident.

The family extends its deepest gratitude to Packsaddle Church, Llano’s MHMR group, Leland Kassell and his veterinary staff, and Kingsland Pharmacy, which provided great assistance during his final months.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Thursday, May 10, at Honey Creek Cemetery with Pastor Robert Billingslea officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Thomas to Packsaddle Fellowship Church, 508 RR 2900, Kingsland, TX 78639.

