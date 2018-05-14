Homer David Snider, 95, of Marble Falls died May 2, 2018

Homer David Snider (nicknamed “Honest Abe”) departed from us on May 2, 2018. He was born Feb. 16, 1925, in Arlington, Texas, the fourth child of Calvin Bowman Snider and Ethel Thomas Snider.

He lived through the Great Depression as a child, enjoyed playing football and basketball in high school, and graduated in 1942.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy the day before he turned 18 and served in the Pacific on the USS Eldorado through World War II. His take on that experience was: “War is hell, and there are enough problems in this world without it.”

He married the love of his life, Rose Marie Arnold, in 1948, and their love story lasted 70 years.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in engineering from Texas A&M University in 1949 and spent his career with Texaco Inc. in Port Arthur, Texas.

He and Marie raised three wonderful children.

He was a lifelong member of the Disciples of Christ Christian Church and served as deacon, elder, and teacher.

He and Marie retired to Marble Falls in the Texas Hill Country in 1992. He loved his golf and was an enthusiastic Texas Aggie alum his whole life. His retirement lasted as long as his working life, and he enjoyed it immensely.

He is survived by his beloved Marie; his three children, Gayle Davis and husband Norm, Robert Snider, and Joy Snider; five grandsons; and four great-grandchildren.

Details of a celebration of life service are on Beck’s Tribute Center website at www.becksfuneralhome.com.