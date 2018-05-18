Jane Alexandra Ashley, 81, of Kingsland died May 6, 2018

Jane Alexandra Ashley, 81, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away May 6, 2018. She was born to Florence (Hogle) and Bruce Warwick on Oct. 16, 1936, in Bryan, Texas.

Jane was a lady of many talents. She was excellent at gardening, crafts, jigsaw puzzles, woodworking, and even laying brick. She was a member of Kingsland American Legion Auxiliary Post 437 and American Association of Realtors.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, J.W. Ashley of Kingsland; sons Clifford Stone of California, Danny Stone and wife Sheryl of Kingsland, John Ashley and wife Tracy of Montana, and Larry Ashley; sister Leota Peel; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons Allen Stone and Michael Ashley; and sisters Dorothy Warwick and Nancy Groves.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.