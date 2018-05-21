Guthrie O’Donnell, 90, died May 14, 2018

Guthrie O’Donnell, 90, passed away May 14, 2018. He was born at home in Fairland to Lucile Guthrie and Tom O’Donnell on Jan. 17, 1928.

He was in the graduating class of 1945 of Burnet High School, where he played football and basketball.

He was an Army veteran of World War II (1946-47) and graduated from Southwestern University in 1950 with a Bachelor of Arts in business.

He met and married Jane Gillean in 1952.

Guthrie retired from the Texas State Highway Department after 32 years.

He and Jane had a passion for bridge, and luck was so often in his favor. He loved hunting and carpentry. He raised cattle, horses and goats. He had many skills and could make or fix just about anything.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Tom O’Donnell Jr., Pat O’Donnell, Doris Ann Fariss, Eleanor Leifeste, Dick O’Donnell, and Mike O’Donnell.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jane; daughters, Mary Patricia Allen, Cindy O’Donnell White, and Lisa Schraub (D.L.); grandchildren, Ali Llewellyn, Carli Llewellyn Weissenborn (John), Jamie Allen Fagan (Chris), Jacqui Allen, Jay Guthrie Repka, Kendall McQuien (John), and Kasey Lira; and three great-granddaughters, Eva, Phoenix, and Indie.

His love was returned by his family and friends.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. May 18 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. A graveside service is 10 a.m. May 19 at Post Mountain Cemetery in Burnet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marble Falls Senior Activity Center, 618 Avenue L., Marble Falls, TX 78654.