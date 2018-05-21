Oveta Lanell Greenhaw, 82, of Burnet died May 10, 2018

Oveta Lanell Greenhaw, 82, of Burnet, Texas, passed away May 10, 2018. She was born to Wilma Marie (Wilson) and James Clyde Faught on Feb. 11, 1936, in Lampasas, Texas.

Oveta worked for many years at Austin State School. She enjoyed her children and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Seth Greenhaw of Burnet, Patrick Hodges of Kingsland, and Jerry Hodges of Kingsland; daughters, Mary Jean Johnston of Kingsland, Tana Lynn Hodges of Hawaii, and Rose Marie White and husband Chuck of Lockhart; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be planned at a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland,(325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.