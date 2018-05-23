Vicki Susan Riewe of Meadowlakes died May 22, 2018

Vicki Susan Riewe of Meadowlakes, Texas, went to heaven on May 22, 2018.

Born in Lamesa, Texas, in 1955 to Mary and Victor Lentz, she moved to Austin in 1973, when she married James Riewe. Vicki was a devoted mother, who homeschooled all four of their children.

She loved cooking and baking amazing food for her family. She also loved plants and keeping the yard beautiful.

She is survived by her husband, James Riewe of Meadowlakes, and her children, John Riewe of Marble Falls, Krissi Riewe of Denton, Rachel Riewe of Marble Falls, and Joshua Riewe of Marble Falls.

Vicki was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Pearson.

To the end, Vicki wanted only that God’s will be done, and her family shares this simple but profound desire.

Vicki requested that no services be held.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland.