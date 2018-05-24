Thomas Lindell Bailey of Llano died May 23, 2018

Thomas “Tommy” Lindell Bailey was born in Abilene, Texas, on Nov. 1, 1930. He passed away in Llano on May 23, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nannie and George Bailey; sisters, Dorothy Kossey, Betty Thornton, and Lorelle Floyd; brother, Lawrence Bailey; and daughter Sharla Bailey Ebert.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty (Sparks) Bailey; sons, Alan Bailey and wife Christina and Chuck Bailey and wife Becky, all of Llano; and daughters Ruth Ashwood and husband Scooter of West Columbia, Pamela Winkworth of Lake Jackson, and Dianne and husband Billy Hoy of Llano.

Tommy was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren with three more great-great-grandchildren on the way.

Tommy and Betty moved their family in 1964 to Llano, where he established Tommy Bailey Pest Control in 1967. Tommy retired in 2005, and his son Chuck took over the business.

Tommy was a member of First Baptist Church of Llano. He joined the Gypsy Motorcycle Club in 1983 and was a retired Lifer.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 2, at First Baptist Church of Llano with the Rev. Rick Cundieff officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 107 W. Luce St, Llano, TX 78643.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.