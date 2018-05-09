Diane Lea (Kassis) Brown of Burnet died May 5, 2018

Diane Lea (Kassis) Brown of Burnet, Texas, passed away May 5, 2018, after a brief battle with cancer. She lived in Burnet with her loving husband, Bob Brown, after retiring to the Hill Country from Plano.

She was the oldest of six children of Gail and Bill Kassis of Sacramento, California.

A graduate of UCLA, she began her career as a dietitian, working in VA hospitals. She later went back to school to earn her teaching credentials and a master’s degree in education from UT-Dallas. She taught middle school science at Haggard Middle School in Plano for 18 years before retiring.

Diane was an extraordinary woman who loved both adventure and routine. After college, she and Bob volunteered with the Peace Corps in Guatemala. She advised a local hospital on patient diets and lived in a two-room adobe home that only had running water one hour a day. But somehow, this was the same woman who later ate an identical lunch every day for 30 years: wheat bread sandwich with two pieces of turkey lunch meat, baby carrots, fruit, and milk.

She was an avid bicyclist, taking many days- or weeks-long bike trips with Bob, her kids, and friends. She was religious in her cycling, striving to ride 10 miles a day every day. She recorded each mile she ever rode: 136,635 miles.

She loved wine, exercise, and the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team (especially Devonte Graham). She would get so nervous for every Kansas basketball game and was thrilled with their Final Four appearance this year.

Diane and Bob did everything together: biking on their tandem, traveling the world, and enjoying their granddaughter. Her family and friends will miss her terribly.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Jessica (Andy) Brown and Derek (Abby) Brown; granddaughter, Anne Howlett; siblings, Judy (Scott) Kassis, Chris (Kris) Kassis, Brian (Kari) Kassis, Shelley (Rich) Carlson, and Mark (Renee) Kassis; and numerous nieces and nephews, family members, and friends.

A reception and memorial service are May 19 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222, with the reception at 2 p.m. and the service at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Diane’s honor to the Legal Aid Justice Center of Charlottesville, Virginia. Diane was an avid supporter of its cause.

Go to clementswilcoxburnet.com to offer condolences.