Nancy Kathleen Hammons, 72, died April 30, 2018

Nancy Kathleen Hammons was born Oct. 8, 1945, and passed away April 30, 2018.

Nancy is survived by her sons, James Jones and wife Karen and Marion Jones and wife Christy; grandsons, James Michael and wife Ashlee and Dustin Ryan and wife Jen; granddaughters, Sarah and Isaac Herrera, Libby Evans, and Kendra Kathleen; six great-grandchildren, Jaden, Elizabeth, Jonah, Isaac Josiah, Catalina, and Ziva; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by two brothers and four sisters: Susan and Buck Sanders, Dan and Cyndi Lee, Mary and Melvin Hudson, Becky and Mike Hansen, John Lee, and Carol Lee.

She was preceded in death by sister Lucy Lee; mother, Anah Grace Heckman Lee; and father, Robert Emmet Lee.

A memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday, May 4, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.