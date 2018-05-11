Marble Falls H-E-B staff find handgun left at register by customer

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Authorities are looking for the owner of a firearm left in a closed container at an H-E-B checkout lane May 10, sparking concerns about public safety and whether the owner violated gun laws, officials said.

According to a Marble Falls Police Department report, a customer left behind a .22-caliber handgun, concealed within a “green canvas pencil bag,” at about 3 p.m. It was eventually discovered by the cashier.

“The bigger part of this is public safety,” Capt. Glenn Hanson said. “It’s horrible to think about, but what if a child found it or someone with criminal intent found it?”

Investigators said what was also troubling is the bag remained at the H-E-B Business Center for several hours until store officials looked inside and found the firearm.

“No one looked inside it for about three hours,” Hanson said. “The employees saw that it had a pistol in it. They called the police.”

Investigators conducted a firearm serial number check and do not believe the weapon is stolen.

Authorities want to sift through store surveillance video for more clues.

If the owner can prove he or she has a license to carry (LTC) permit, that person could receive penalties for a state gun law “administrative violation,” Hanson said.

“Something like this may be an administrative violation. The state can revoke that person’s license to carry,” he added.

H-E-B stores only allow license holders to carry concealed firearms. State law requires an LTC holder to carry it in a holster on the hip or shoulder.

Without an LTC, an individual could be charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.

“You cannot be a felon (carrying a weapon) either, and you definitely cannot carry it around in the grocery store,” he said.

The police department is taking the incident seriously and offered a word of caution to the public.

“There’s a great responsibility with carrying a firearm. Make sure you do it legally and responsibly,” Hanson said. “What pops into my mind over any issues about what we’re going to file (against the owner) is the safety of our public.”

