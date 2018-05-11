Early voting for GOP, Democratic primary runoff elections May 14-18

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — With the school and municipal elections behind us, the focus is now on the Republican and Democratic primary runoffs May 22.

Early voting for the runoffs is Monday-Friday, May 14-18.

In Burnet County, early voting polling locations are the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet, and the Marble Falls Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway. Early voting hours at both locations are 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Burnet County Republican voters in two county precincts have a voice in two local runoffs.

In Precinct 2, Tom Stephens and Damon Beierle are vying for the GOP nomination for county commissioner. The winner of this runoff is likely the next commissioner as no Democrat filed for the spot. Current Burnet County Pct. 2 Commissioner Russell Graeter did not seek re-election.

In Precinct 3, Jeff Sellers and Jane Marie Hurst are seeking the GOP nomination for justice of the peace. With no Democratic challenger in the November general election, the winner of the runoff would be the likely person to replace current Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Peggy Simon, who did not seek re-election.

The other race on the Burnet County Republican ballot is the Place 6 seat on the 3rd Court of Appeals. Michael “Mike” Toth and Donna Davidson are seeking the GOP nomination.

Burnet County Democrats don’t have any local runoffs, but they have U.S. representative and governor’s races in which to vote.

Chris Perri and Julie Oliver are seeking the Democratic nomination in the U.S. representative District 25 race. The winner will face incumbent Roger Williams, a Republican, in the November general election.

In the Democratic governor’s race for the nomination, Lupe Valdez faces Andrew White. The winner goes head-to-head with Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, in November.

Llano County voters also have runoff races to decide.

The early voting locations and times in Llano County are:

• Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

• Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk (RR 1431) in Kingsland, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Horseshoe Bay POA/Quail Point, 107 Twilight in Horseshoe Bay, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Republican voters in Precinct 2 have a choice between Bucky Boswell and Maureen Riggs for the justice of the peace nomination. With no Democratic challenger in November, the winner will likely be sworn in Jan. 1, 2019.

Llano County Republicans also have Michael “Mike” Toth and Donna Davidson vying for the party’s nomination for the Place 6 spot on the 3rd Court of Appeals.

Llano County Democrats also get to chose between Valdez and White for the party’s nomination in the governor’s race.

Go to burnetcountytexas.org for more information on Burnet County voting and co.llano.tx.us for more information on Llano County voting. Go to votetexas.gov for general information on voting in Texas.

