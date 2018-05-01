Erica Nicole Beasley, 34, of Llano died April 29, 2018

Erica Nicole Beasley, 34, of Llano, Texas, died April 29, 2018. She was born March 22, 1984, in Llano to Ann and Jon Beasley.

Erica attended the Llano school district as a child and Marble Falls High School for a period of time.

Erica loved her family and her son beyond all else. She loved music and often serenaded those around her.

She is survived by her son, Dakota Anthony Padrone; parents, Ann and Jon Beasley; brother, Christopher Beasley; grandparents Ann and R.Y. Beasley Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Erica was taken from the arms of her family and placed in the arms of God.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 5, in the family center at First Baptist Church of Llano. In

lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.