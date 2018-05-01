Thomas Michael Wathen, 77, of Kingsland died April 28, 2018

Thomas Michael Wathen, 77, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away April 28, 2018. He was born to Ethyl (Maxey) and Tom Wathen on Nov. 17, 1940, in Evansville, Indiana.

Mike proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed cars, golf, playing on his computer, and keeping up with all the latest news and stats on USC football. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn of Kingsland; sons, Michael Wathen of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Daniel Wathen of Simi Valley, California, and Steven Wathen of Kingsland; sister, Jane Primeau of L.A. County, California; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at First Baptist Church of Kingsland.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.