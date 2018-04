Vivian Ann Williams, 70, of Buchanan Dam died April 22, 2018

Vivian Ann Williams, 70, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, passed away April 22, 2018. She was born to Mary (Isenberger) and Charles Rhoades on May 27, 1947, in Llano.

Vivian enjoyed researching genealogy, traveling, and gardening. She loved the Lord and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Hiestand of Buchanan Dam; daughters, Margaret Struble and husband Roy of Witter, Arkansas, and Claudine Kuykendall and husband David of Elgin; son, James Williams II and wife Martha of Crossville, Tennessee; brothers Harry Rhoades, Scott Rhoades, Doug Rhoades, Jerry Rhodes, Curtis Rhoades, and Larry Hiestand; sisters, Misty Oestreich and Amber Jones; grandchildren, Jennifer Cline, Cody Byers, Courtney Moore, Taylor Williams, Heather Jackson, Joshua Douglas, Kevin Kuykendall, Charity Kuykendall, and Conner Kuykendall; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Vivian was preceded in death by her father and brothers Homer Franklin and Gary Hiestand.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.