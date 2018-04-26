Gary Alan Grazier, 63, of Marble Falls died April 20, 2018

Gary Alan Grazier, 63, of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away unexpectedly April 20, 2018. He was born in Chandler, Arizona, at Williams Air Force Base in March 1955.

Gary grew up on several Air Force bases across the country. He graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1981 with Bachelor of Science degrees in psychology and biology while working for the U.S. Forest Service as a firefighter.

Gary met the love of his life, Christina Voonasis, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and they were married in July 1981. In 1982, they moved to Marble Falls, where he had a successful construction business for the past 36 years.

Gary had a wonderful life with his wife and their son, Grant, whom he adored. He always had a positive and loving attitude toward life and was truly one of the nicest and kindest people you ever met.

Gary enjoyed golf, crossword puzzles, music, and hiking in the mountains of New Mexico.

He will be deeply missed by his loving and devoted wife, Christina; son, Grant; siblings, James (Laurie), Gayle Harmuth (Jeff), Duke (Jackie), and Chris (Gina); mother, Mary; mother-in-law, Freda Voonasis; sisters-in law, Roxanne Jarrard (John) and Daphne Tritle (Patrick); and aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Grazier.

A celebration of Gary’s life is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1803 RR 1431 in Marble Falls.

Memorial donations may be made on GoFundMe.com. Search for “Help for Gary Grazier’s Family” to make a donation.

Arrangements by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. Go to clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.