Mary Helen Holland, 71, died April 23, 2018

Mary Helen Holland passed away April 23, 2018, in Austin at the age of 71. She was born Dec. 7, 1946, in San Saba, Texas, to Lora (Peacock) and R.R. Holland Sr.

Mary was a member of Buda Church of Christ and Western Hills Church of Christ in Oak Hill. She loved fishing, gardening, reading, playing dominoes, her roses, and old country music.

Mary graduated from Llano High School in 1965 and went on to graduate from the University of Texas.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sister Pauline Munsell; and brothers William Earl Holland and Louis Holland.

She is survived by brother R.R. “Ross” Holland Jr. and wife Rose Marie of Austin; sisters June Holland Beakley of Milburn and Paula Holland Blackmon and husband Bobby of Austin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

A graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 28, on land once owned by her parents and now known as Bluffton Cemetery. Charlie Johanson, minister at Brentwood Church of Christ in Austin, will officiate. Pallbearers are Michael Beakley, Stephen Beakley, Eddie Holland, Kenneth Holland, Christopher Holland, Timothy Holland, Bobby Blackmon Jr., and Rich Jeske.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bluffton Cemetery, P.O. Box 111, Bluffton, TX 78607, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.