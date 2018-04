Ellen Ruth (Eaton) Stephens, 79, of Cedar Park passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 14, 2018.

Ellen is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dalton “Steve” Stephens, the former mayor of Cedar Park.

A memorial service is 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, at Beck Funeral Home, 1700 E. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park. Go to legacy.com to offer condolences.