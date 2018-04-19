Bessie Elenor Dennis, 81, of Llano died April 16, 2018

Mrs. Bessie Dennis, known as “Skipper” to many, peacefully entered into rest on April 16, 2018. She was born Feb. 23, 1937, in Mason, Texas, to Flem Sanders and Estelle Eaton Strange.

She is survived by her loving husband, James Dale Dennis of Llano; brother, Roy Lee Sanders and wife Janice of Lampasas; daughters, Glenda and husband Ronnie Chappell of Belton, Wanda and husband Royce Roberts of Lake Arrowhead, and Dina Lynn Dennis of Port Neches; and sons James Martin and wife Lorrie Ashing of Llano and Thomas and wife Johnny Duke of Valley Spring.

She was preceded in death by sons Charles Henry Ashing and Lonnie Rene Dennis; daughter-in-law Brenda Kay Ashing; and great-granddaughter Roselyn Duke.

She was blessed with two granddaughters, Wendalynn Roberts Mauger and Jamie Lynn Dennis; six grandsons, Charles Chappell, Royce Roberts II, Chambliss Ashing, Daylon Ashing, Aaron Duke, and Chisholm Duke; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bessie Dennis traveled to many countries with her husband over the years and enjoyed cooking, gardening, ceramics, sewing, bingo, and many other crafts.

A service conducted by LeRoy Dennis is 10 a.m. April 20 at Pontotoc Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pontotoc Cemetery, P.O. Box 46, Pontotoc, TX 76809.

The Dennis family sincerely appreciates Dr. David Hoerster and the staff of Llano Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their tender, loving care.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-43000. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.