Alphonse Anthony, 56, died April 12, 2018

A Requiem Mass for Father Alphonse Anthony is 1 p.m. April 18 at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church with the Most Rev. Daniel Garcia as celebrant. A rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. with a visitation to follow at St. Paul Chong Hasang. A second Requiem Mass is 11 a.m. April 23 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Paris, Texas.

Father Anthony will be laid to rest in Bangalore, India. He was born July 20, 1961, in Bangalore and passed away April 12, 2018, at his residence in Killeen.

Arrangements by Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen and Bright-Holland Funeral Home of Paris.