Mervin Leroy Roberts, 82, of Buchanan Dam died April 7, 2018

Mervin “Merv” Leroy Roberts, 82, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, passed away April 7, 2018. He was born to Loretta Fineran and Lauren “Bud” Roberts on June 7, 1935, in Nampa, Idaho.

Merv’s early years were spent in Idaho, where he met his first wife, Barbara. Shortly after marrying, the couple moved to Oklahoma to start a family: Monte, Danny, and Cindy. The family later made moves to Austin and Miami before eventually starting their own dry-cleaning business. Gung-Ho Cleaners, in Lakewood, Colorado, was to remain in the family for over 30 years.

Merv and Barb eventually retired to North Park, Colorado, at their beloved ranch. In the late 1990s, Merv and Barb moved to Buchanan Dam, where Merv remained for the rest of his life.

In 2003, Barbara passed away. In 2006, Merv married Marian Janette Dorman Havens, his loving second wife.

Throughout his life, Merv was an avid fisherman, businessman, and a highly skilled woodworker. He also enjoyed hunting, taxidermy, horse breeding, reading, and cooking. In the last few years, email was very important to Merv as it was his primary way of keeping in touch. He had many dear friends, in addition to his large extended family and was known by all for his unique charm and wit.

Merv is survived by his second wife, Marian Janette; son Monte Roberts and wife Sylvia; grandchildren, Jessica Sigler, Mason Roberts and wife Kristina, and Emily Goggins; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Elizabeth; brother Orville Roberts and wife Laura; sister, Lavona Marlowe; stepchildren, Cindy Stubblefield, Nancy Ledbetter, Billy Havens, and Sandy Britton; seven step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Roberts; son Danny Roberts; daughter, Cindy Goggins; and brother Wayne Roberts.

A service will be held this summer in the mountains of Colorado at a date, time, and place to be determined. An online memorial may be viewed and signed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the COPD Foundation in his name.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.