Investigation underway after human remains found on Llano County ranch

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO COUNTY — Authorities are trying to uncover clues about human skeletal remains discovered on a sprawling ranch in the western part of the county, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.

A landowner found the bones on his 1,500-acre ranch, located 8 miles west of Llano just off Texas 29.

“It is skeletal remains, primarily. We don’t know whether it’s natural causes or if it’s a male or female or what race,” Llano County Sheriff Bill Blackburn said. “We’ve turned it over to the forensics unit to determine sex, age, or whatever we can find out.”

For the past several days, the Texas State University Department of Anthropology and Search Dog Network assisted investigators, collected the remains, and searched for more evidence to help identify the person.

“Circumstances surrounding the death of the victim have not been determined at this time,” an LCSO media release stated.

However, authorities do not suspect foul play and do not believe the public is in danger.

“There’s no concern about a suspect on the loose,” Blackburn said.

Texas Rangers and the Horseshoe Bay Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Officials said it could take months to complete the forensic investigation.

