Marble Falls Youth Football registering kids to play in May 7-on-7 league

MARBLE FALLS — In Texas, anytime is a great time to play football, no matter its version, and that includes 7-on-7.

With that in mind, Marble Falls Youth Football & Cheer Association is opening registration for students who will be in grades first through sixth in the 2018-19 school year. Cost is $70 per player and includes a jersey and shorts the child keeps. The deadline to register is Friday, April 13.

“For those who are financially challenged, we’ll figure it out,” said new MFYFA president Chuck Hoenig. “I want kids out there being active.”

The teams will compete in May in the Burnet 7-on-7 league each Thursday beginning May 3 at the practice field at Burnet High School, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet.

The Mustangs will compete against teams from Burnet, Liberty Hill, Lampasas, Llano, and Blanco. Each squad will play at least two games per week.

The value of 7-on-7 is that it is non-tackling flag football in which quarterbacks look for receivers, who are running to get open. Meanwhile, the defenders must stop the offense from scoring on shortened fields.

“Skill positions are the toughest and require learning them correctly,” Hoenig said. “You need to know your job and know how to execute your job. That’s how people end up winning.”

Hoenig said the league wants players to learn more than the Xs and Os of the sport: They are emphasizing competing, candor, compassion, commitment, and competency.

“We want to show kids what good leaders look like,” he said. “We want to build up the mentality that … the sum of the parts is greater than the individual.”

Preparation for the 2018 tackle football season begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Marble Falls Middle School practice fields, 1511 Pony Circle Drive.

Send payment to MFYFC, P.O. Box 514, Marble Falls, TX. Email questions to admin@mfyfa.com.

