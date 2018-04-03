Robert Michael Whitaker, 27, of Llano died April 1, 2018

Robert Michael Whitaker, born Dec. 7, 1990, to Timmy Whitaker, passed away April 1, 2018.

Robert always had a smile on his face. He never met a stranger and had no enemies. Robert would light up a room when he walked in. He loved a lot of things, including drawing, coloring, horses, Santa Claus, scary movies, music, and dancing.

Robert worked at the Special Opportunity School in the recycling center. He participated in the Special Olympics in the shot put, the 100-meter dash, bowling, and basketball. He loved going on outings with his fellow employees such as dancing in Luckenbach.

He was preceded in death by his father, Timmy Whitaker; paternal grandfather, Wiley Whitaker; cousin Brandy Morgan; and paternal great-grandparents Robert Hawkins and Marizilla Hawkins.

Robert is survived by his grandmother/mother, Doris Hall of Llano; brothers, Samuel Whitaker and wife Calie of Groesbeck, John Wiley Whitaker and wife Justine of Leander, and Mark Johnson and wife Cassandra of Austin; sister, Amber Siter and husband Vince of Cedar Park; grandmother Elizabeth Whitaker of Austin; his puppy sissy; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Visitation is 10 a.m. April 3 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. The family will be available from 2-4 p.m. A service is 2 p.m. April 4 at the funeral home.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.