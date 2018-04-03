Selinda ‘Lee’ Lake, 66, of Llano died March 11, 2018

Selinda “Lee” Lake, 66, of Llano, Texas, passed away March 11, 2018. She was born to Myrtle Naomi (Crisp) and Jack Walker on Sept. 28, 1951, in San Antonio.

Lee loved the outdoors and spending time on the water. She enjoyed collecting owl figurines, cooking, singing, and spending time with her family and friends. More than anything, she cherished the time she got to spend with her beloved grandchildren.

Lee is survived by her father, Jack C. Walker and wife Virginia of Llano; son, Douglas Lake of Maxwell; daughter, Beth Lake of Victoria; grandchildren, Johnny Pierce, Christian Lake, Robert Pierce, Heather Hodgson, Trenton Lake, Camryn Lake, and Haley Lake; sisters Jo Little and husband Jarry and Connie Rhodes and husband Ron; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Walker, and sister Jacquelin Walker.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.