Viola Marie Moore, 95, of Buchanan Dam died April 3, 2018

Viola Marie Moore, 95, passed from this life on April 3, 2018, to join her Savior in heaven. Her grandson, Cory Moore, was there holding the hand of the “Nana” he loves so much.

A celebration of her life is 11 a.m. May 5 at Buchanan West Baptist Church in Buchanan Dam, Texas.

Viola Marie was born to Essie Mae (Bond) and Finnie L. Murphy on Oct. 30, 1922, at home in Sadler, Texas. She attended schools in Hoover, Basin Springs, and Sadler and was a proud graduate of Sadler High School in 1939.

Soon after graduating, she was hired as a clerical worker in the Pentagon. Answering the World War II call for nurses, she joined the Nurses Cadet Corp. She received her training at Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman.

Upon completion of her training as a registered nurse, she was sent to the Veterans Administration hospital in New Orleans. While working there, she met and married a dapper Gus B. Moore. In the early 1950s, the young couple moved to Houston, where Viola suffered the loss of her first-born son, Gary, at birth.

She continued to work in the VA system. In 1957, son Gus B. Moore Jr. was born. The small family moved to Ingram, Texas, where Viola worked at the VA hospital in Kerrville. When the Guadalupe River swept away their backyard and the VA hospital closed, Viola transferred to the VA hospital in Temple, living near Lake Belton. There she continued to work until her retirement from nursing in 1978.

Downsizing, the couple moved in 1996 to Lake LBJ, where they lived within a few feet of good fishing.

Viola was a dedicated Christian, caring for the elderly as well as the young in her church. She loved to sing, crochet, and fish. She was excellent at all three hobbies, but her favorite activity was taking care of her grandson, Cory Moore. Cory would then, in turn, take care of his grandmother in the final years of her life.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gus B. Moore Sr.; sons, Gary and Gus Jr.; sisters, Edna Lorene Murphy and Mickey Jean Wood, and Mickey’s husband, Norris Wood, and their son, Kenyon Wood.

She is survived by her grandson, Cory Lee Moore, and daughter-in-law, Cyndie Townsend, both of Belton; niece Brenda Stanberry and husband Michael of Whitesboro; great-nieces, Angela Stanberry and Jennifer Shuemake (William) and their brother Russell Stanberry (Vida); and great-nephews, Brent Wood (Loretta) and Lance Wood (Amy) and their mother, Glenda Wood. There are also several great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Viola will be profoundly missed by all.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.