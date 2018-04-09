Richard Claude Nelms III, 83, of Kingsland died April 5, 2018

Richard Claude Nelms III passed peacefully on his beloved Kingsland ranch April 5, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. Born May 15, 1934, he was known by many as “Mike” and “R.C.”

R.C. was an Army veteran, aviator, businessman, and rancher. He loved nature and the outdoors. R.C. was an avid sportsman who enjoyed saltwater fishing, hunting, and gun sports. He was a generous host to all who joined him on his many excursions.

R.C. is survived by his brother, Robert “Bob” Nelms, sister-in-law, Ellen, and nephew, Bobby; sons, Mike and Todd Nelms; daughter, Mechelle Nelms; daughters-in-law, Kim and T.J.; his “extra sons,” Scott McAfee and Rich Carrasco; grandchildren, Derrick Nelms, Nichole Griffin, and Martin; and his great-grandsons, Waylon and Nash Griffin.

A graveside service is 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park with Johnny Sawyer officiating.

The Nelms family wishes to recognize the heroic efforts made by the Kingsland and Buchanan Dam volunteer fire departments, the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, the Central Texas Electric Cooperative, Bryan Gumbert with Any Time Air & Electric, Mike Mauer, and Audra Parks. To them, we are eternally grateful.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 900 Industrial Blvd. in Kingsland, (325) 388-6767. Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.